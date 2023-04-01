The Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at Florida International University Business has won a top national award from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The FSDBC will be honored with the Small Business Development Center for Excellence and Innovation Center Award at a ceremony April 30 in Washington, D.C.

The event will be held during National Small Business Week, when the SBA recognizes centers dedicated to the success of small businesses and celebrates their contributions to the economy.

Tags

Recommended for you