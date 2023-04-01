The Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at Florida International University Business has won a top national award from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The FSDBC will be honored with the Small Business Development Center for Excellence and Innovation Center Award at a ceremony April 30 in Washington, D.C.
The event will be held during National Small Business Week, when the SBA recognizes centers dedicated to the success of small businesses and celebrates their contributions to the economy.
The FSBDC consists of 20 business consultants who offer assistance with access to capital, investment business plans, financial management, government contracting, market analysis and more. The center began offering services in Miami-Dade County in 2014 and expanded to Monroe County in October 2018.
It was recognized as the Florida SBDC Network Center of the Year for 2022, putting it in line to compete for the national award this year. Leading up to the state award was the center’s impact in 2021, where 2,051 businesses were assisted with 20,660 consulting hours.
“We have one of the best jobs in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. The FSBDC team gets to help local business owners start, grow and realize their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Brian Van Hook, regional director of FSBDC. “For that reason, I thank the SBA for this national recognition of our team’s record levels of assistance and results provided to our clients in recent years.”
To learn more about the FSBDC, visit SBDC.fiu.edu or call 305-779-9230.