The Florida Keys Council of the Arts invites visual artists and writers to submit artwork and articles for Culture 2022 Magazine, a publication of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, Tinsley Advertising and the Cultural Umbrella of the Florida Keys & Key West.
The magazine is a freestanding publication distributed throughout the Keys and inserted into the In-room Concierge in more than 3,900 guest rooms reaching over 500,000 visitors annually.
The magazine includes information on the Keys’ performing, literary and visual arts, a calendar of events and advertisements.
• Call to Visual Artists: Artwork selected for the cover will receive $1,200 for one-time usage in Culture Magazine 2022. (Additional artwork chosen for the magazine will receive a caption with artists’ name.) Both vertical and horizontal images may be submitted. Only online applications will be accepted. Artists may submit up to three images by completing the online application. Due by midnight March 1. Apply at www.keysarts.com through the link on the home page.
• Call to Writers: Two Florida Keys writers will be selected and paid a $1,200 each for research, writing, related photography and any necessary revising (based on recommendations from the committee) of an article of approximately 1,200 words. Articles assigned will be factual, informational and primarily designed to introduce visitors to the art, culture and heritage of the Keys.
Writers may choose from these topics:
1) The Keys Experience Through the Lens of a Local — Community gardens and farmers markets, annual festivals, shopping local at diverse, small businesses.
2) Wildlife: Highlighting Animals of The Keys — Protecting and understanding the variety of wildlife throughout Monroe County.
Apply at http://www.keysarts.com through the link on the home page. Due by midnight March 1.