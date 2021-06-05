Gary Carney, executive vice president/chief credit officer, recently celebrated his 15th anniversary with First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Carney joined First State Bank in 2006 as a senior loan administration officer with 20 years of lending, credit management, loan administration and banking experience. In 2008 he was promoted to his current position overseeing all loan processing and servicing functions, portfolio management, credit administration and special assets.
“Gary has always strived to make the loan process as quick and seamless for our customers as possible, and that was never been more evident than with the recent PPP loans in which he led the team that helped over 1,600 local businesses receive federal funding relief during the pandemic,” said Karen Sharp, bank president and CEO. “Gary’s professionalism and dedication are exemplary, and we wish him many years of continued success at First State Bank.”