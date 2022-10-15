First State Bank of the Florida Keys has announced the promotion of Gary Carney to president effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will succeed Karen Sharp who will retire after 20 years as president and assume the title of director emeritus.
“With almost 40 years’ banking experience, 16 of those with our bank, Gary brings extensive financial and management expertise to his new position,” said Jack Spottswood, First State Bank chairman of the board. “His knowledge and leadership of both the customer experience and operational sides of the bank have created cohesive and effective teams and we eagerly await the enhancements he will bring to our entire organization.”
Carney joined First State Bank in 2006 as senior vice president/senior loan administration officer and was promoted to executive vice president in 2008, chief credit officer in 2012 and chief operating officer in 2021. Prior to joining First State Bank, he led the commercial credit department at Charter One Bank overseeing a five-state market.
“I am honored to take the reins of such a deep-rooted and well-respected institution, based in a community truly like no other,” Carney said. “I look forward to working with our team to continue the traditions of exceptional customer service that have been honed over the last 67 years, while pushing forward with new technology and digital services to ensure that customers can conduct their business in whatever manner best suits their needs.”
Carney earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kent State University, received a graduate degree in banking from America’s Community Bankers and is attending the Executive Development Institute at the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.
Established in 1955, First State Bank is the oldest bank headquartered in Monroe County with more than 150 employees, offices from Key West to Key Largo, and over $1.3 billion in assets.