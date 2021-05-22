Keys Energy Services’ Walter O. Cashwell retired Friday, May 21, after nearly 24 years of continuous service to the utility.
Cashwell was originally hired on Sept. 8, 1997, when the utility was named City Electric System. He previously worked with a Tallahassee-based contractor who was performing work for CES in Key West in 1995. Cashwell said that by the time the contract was complete he “had fallen in love with this beautiful town and its people.” He kept an eye on job postings and applied at the first chance he got.
During his tenure he served as a journeyman lineman for 14 years prior to completing his career with KEYS as the Fleets & Facilities supervisor.
In recalling the biggest changes he has seen during his career, Cashwell noted several building projects that occurred under his watch, including the construction of the Yarbrough & Medina Transmission & Distribution Facility, the renovation of the William Arnold Service Building, the renovation of the Ralph Garcia Building and Fleets Center, and the construction of a material warehouse slated for completion later this year. He also recalled the accomplishments of the Fleets section and the conversion to more environmentally friendly vehicle models. He went on to add that twice being named as the Employee of the Quarter during his tenure remains among some of his more memorable experiences at KEYS.
Cashwell attributed the secret to his employment longevity to “perseverance, understanding and patience.”
In retirement Cashwell plans to rest, work on getting healthier, travel with wife Fira, spend more time with family and friends, and tackle a rather long “honey-do” list.