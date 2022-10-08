Stephanie Scuderi speaks to a crowd celebrating the college’s new name and brand in 2019. Scuderi, who was previously the chair of the college’s Board of Trustees, will take on a new role at CFK as the vice president of advancement.
The College of the Florida Keys has selected Stephanie Scuderi to serve as the college’s new vice president of advancement and executive director of the CFK Foundation.
A member of CFK’s senior leadership team, Scuderi will lead the advancement division, which includes marketing, enrollment, recruitment, financial aid, information technology, student activities, alumni relations, the aquatics center and athletics. As the chief fundraising officer, she will work with the college president and CFK Foundation board of directors to develop strategies to cultivate philanthropic support of the college.
Prior to taking the position, Scuderi served as the chair of the college’s board of trustees. She was appointed to the board in 2015 and served as the chair for seven years.
Scuderi draws from 20 years of professional experience in banking, marketing and consulting. She has worked for Centennial Bank for 15 years, serving as market president for the last three.
Scuderi holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a master’s degree from Northwestern University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Virginia.