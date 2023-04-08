The College of the Florida Keys has announced the hiring of Wendy McPherson, Ph.D., as the first principal of CFK Academy, the college’s new charter high school. She will start full-time with the college in July after completing a nine-year tenure as the principal of Marathon High School in June.

“Dr. McPherson is a veteran educator who knows the Keys community and understands the importance of educating our next generation. She is an effective and highly engaged academic leader,” said Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, CFK president. “Under her leadership, the CFK Academy is well positioned for a strong launch and a successful future that will benefit our students, their families, and the community at large.”