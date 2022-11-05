Grads

Cadets in CFK’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy 81 stand at attention in front of the college’s Upper Keys Center.

 Photo provided

The College of the Florida Keys celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium. Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.

Cathy Torres, director of CFK’s Institute for Public Safety, recognized top performing graduates with special accolades. Class captain Nicholas Pope earned awards for leadership and academics. The “PIG” award, which recognizes pride, integrity and guts, went to Cynthia Bustamante. Ricardo Moreno earned “Top Gun” honors for superior shooting skills. Physical fitness awards were given to Joel Luna and Bustamante.