The College of the Florida Keys celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy 82 with a ceremony on Nov. 18 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre.
Twenty cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program and passed the state certification exam qualifying each to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
For the first time, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Key West Police Department in sponsoring future officers through a CFK BLE academy. During the ceremony, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg swore in seven cadets each, inducting them into their new professions. The six cadets affiliated with FWC will complete additional training in Tallahassee before returning to the Keys to serve as FWC officers.
Michael Crespo, assistant director of CFK’s Institute for Public Safety, recognized top performing graduates with special accolades. Class captain Michael Caldwell earned awards for leadership and academics, as well as “Top Gun” honors for superior shooting skills. The “PIG” award, which recognizes pride, integrity and guts, went to Leah Carr and physical fitness awards were given to Kaelee McGraw and Miguel Espinosa.
CFK’s law enforcement officer program satisfies the training requirements of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.