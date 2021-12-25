Anthony Margiotta, a Marine Engineering, Management and Seamanship (MEMS) instructor at the College of the Florida Keys, has been named a 2021 Educator of the Year by the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation. The award honors an extraordinary marine service technology instructor teaching in a high school, post-secondary school or corporation in the United States.
Margiotta has taught marine engineering, seamanship and welding courses at CFK since 2013. In his nomination of Margiotta for the honor, CFK Dean of Marine Science and Technology Jack Seubert describes Margiotta as engaging and focused on his students’ success.
“His classes are filled with lively, interactive discussion and hands-on, skills-oriented learning activities that provide students with essential experience needed to thrive in their careers,” Seubert said.
Margiotta is a member of the college’s MEMS Advisory Board and Curriculum Committee. Prior to teaching at CFK, Margiotta served nine years in the U.S. Coast Guard as a lead navigator, master helmsman and buoy tender. He maintains currency in his subject matter through his work with industry organizations and CFK partners including ABYC, the American Welding Society and Yamaha.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Margiotta was commended for his quick work to adapt his classes to be held virtually, while still achieving necessary learning outcomes. Since then, he has developed a hybrid model for his classes that includes online instruction as well as modified lab activities.