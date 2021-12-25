The Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Community Awards Program sponsored by AT&T at the Key West Marriott Beachside. The awards recognize individuals and businesses that greatly contribute to making Key West a better place to live.
The Community Awards were presented in five categories by Key West Chamber President Suzanne Moore.
The Key West Star Award, presented to individuals who go above and beyond volunteering their time to either the chamber or other community organizations, was received by Shawn Smith, Joyce Unke, Mark Todaro and Alberto Piceno.
The Piece of the Rock Award, presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond the scope of their normal responsibilities to help make Key West a better community throughout the years, was accepted by the College of the Florida Keys, Lynne Tejeda, and Joyce Benavides.
The Green and Clean Award was presented to Roberta DePiero and Jody Gross for their efforts in achieving environmental goals in the areas of cleanliness, energy efficiency and resource conservation.
The Business for Beauty Award is presented for major capital projects or extensive renovations that add to beauty and contribute to the overall attractiveness of Key West. This year’s award was received by Boat House Bar and Grill and The Capitana Key West.
Casey Arnold received the Venture Award for the production of the Key West Monopoly Game, a recognition awarded for bold investment in a new business or enterprise that exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and adds to the Key West atmosphere.
Additionally, the city named and presented awards to a Firefighter of the Year, accepted by driver and engineer Angelina Maltese; Police Officer of the Year, Detective Karl Malsheimer; and City Employee of the Year, awarded to city engineer Kelly M. Crowe.