Quarter

Employee of the Quarter Juana Centeno Hernandez, left, is pictured with Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin and Police Chief Sean Brandenburg.

 Photo provided

Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin recently honored Community Services’ Juana Centeno Hernandez as Employee of the Quarter.

Nominated by Police Chief Sean Brandenburg, Hernandez is in charge of cleaning the police department and Fire Station 1.