Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin recently honored Community Services’ Juana Centeno Hernandez as Employee of the Quarter.
Nominated by Police Chief Sean Brandenburg, Hernandez is in charge of cleaning the police department and Fire Station 1.
“Juana literally never stops working,” Brandenburg said. “She is an excellent example of a workaholic and a true asset that we appreciate very much.”
He noted that she has worked single handedly through many difficult challenges. In addition to keeping everything clean during the COVID shutdown, accreditation inspections, hurricanes and events that bring extra officers into the building, she has overcome the personal adversity of recovering from a severe accident.
“After recovery from surgery, she came back to work with an excellent disposition and giving the best of herself as she has always done,” Brandenburg said.
He noted that, in her dedication, she even returned to work a day early after Hurricane Ian this year, in order to get started right away cleaning up after the storm.
“She always goes beyond her duties when it comes to cleaning, organizing and helping others,” he said. “She is also an excellent mother and wife, taking care of every single detail for her family. She is very protective of her Key West Police family.”