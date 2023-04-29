The College of the Florida Keys appointed Lana Gaspari as the college’s vice president of Advancement and executive director of the CFK Foundation.
A member of CFK’s senior leadership team, Gaspari now leads the Advancement division, which includes marketing, recruitment, student activities, alumni relations, financial aid, enrollment, the Aquatics Center and athletics. As the chief fundraising officer, Gaspari works with the college president and the CFK Foundation board of directors to develop strategies to cultivate philanthropic support of the college.
Gaspari started working at CFK in 2012 as faculty in the diving program. She became director of Marine Science and Technology, a position she held for five years before becoming the dean of Arts and Hospitality in 2022. Gaspari also served on the board of directors of the CFK Foundation for the past seven years. In 2020, the Association of Florida Colleges recognized Gaspari’s contributions by awarding her “Career Employee of the Year.”
Gaspari holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in career and technical education from the University of Central Florida. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Florida State University.