The College of the Florida Keys will hold “Fast Track to Fall” events the last week of July to help prospective students get on a pathway toward their academic and career training goals for the fall semester.
An in-person event at the Key West campus is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, as well as daily virtual sessions from Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29.
New student applications are due Aug. 7 and classes begin Aug. 19. New students who participate in a session will have their application fee waived, a savings of $30, and will receive a $100 Kick-Starter Scholarship.
Appointments for the virtual sessions can be made on the college’s website at cfk.edu/fasttrack and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The 30-minute meeting will connect future students and their families directly with CFK Director of Recruitment Marissa Owens. She will provide information about degree and certificate options as well as financial aid and payment plans and provide personalized guidance through the application process.
Prospective students are encouraged to have the following items on hand, if available, during their session to expedite the admissions process: Sealed official transcripts (college and high school), two forms of proof of Florida residency (such as a Florida driver’s license and Florida vehicle registration) and official test scores (SAT, ACT and/or PERT).