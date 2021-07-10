The College of the Florida Keys’ Board of Trustees has approved the promotions of two longtime college employees to senior leadership positions.
Dr. Brittany Snyder, who is vice president of Academic Affairs, will become the executive vice president and chief financial officer. Biology professor Dr. Bill Irwin will succeed Snyder as vice president of Academic Affairs. Both will assume their new positions, which report to the college president, on Aug. 2.
Snyder will lead and direct the strategic efforts for the institution’s business affairs. She will oversee the business office, facilities and construction, purchasing, sponsored programs, academic advising services, talent acquisition and development, and auxiliary services. She will be responsible for all budget development, financial forecasting and auditing activities of the college. She will also coordinate all efforts and activities relating to the college’s accreditation.
Snyder has worked at CFK for over 18 years. Prior to transitioning into academic leadership, she was a professor and department chair in the business administration program teaching accounting, finance and management courses. She also served as dean of Arts in Sciences. Currently, she serves as chair for the Council of Instructional Affairs of the Florida College System and as a board member for the Key West Chamber of Commerce. She earned her doctorate in management and a master of science degree in accounting and financial management from the University of Maryland University College.
In Irwin’s new role, he will serve as the college’s chief academic officer, leading all instructional units, academic support services, workforce training, community education and research.
During his decade-long tenure at CFK, he served as department chair for math and science, Faculty Council president and Environmental Club advisor. Students selected him twice as the Faculty of the Year. Prior to working at CFK, Irwin held executive leadership positions at nonprofit educational institutions and for-profit companies in addition to teaching college courses. He holds a doctorate in biology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a bachelor of science in biology from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.