The College of the Florida Keys is partnering with Hawks Cay Resort to expand educational and training opportunities in the field of hospitality in the Middle Keys.
Beginning in August, the resort will host CFK hospitality classes on its property and sponsor three paid internships within CFK’s Hospitality Game Changer Scholar program. Students will have the opportunity to live and work at Hawks Cay Resort during their two-year experience.
CFK’s Hospitality Game Changer Scholar Program includes a scholarship and/or grant support that covers 100% of tuition for Florida residents earning an associate in science in hospitality and ecotourism management. Game Changer students take classes full-time as part of a cohort learning community. Classes will be held in-person at the Hawks Cay Resort property and online.
Beyond learning in their classes, Hospitality Game Changer Scholars will gain professional experience through their internship. Students will participate in a rotating series of jobs, giving them broad familiarity with and perspective on resort operations. They also receive regular guidance from their student success coach and internship mentor.
Visit the college’s website at cfk.edu/hawks-cay-resort to learn more. For additional information or to schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.