Lana Gaspari, director of marine science and technology at the College of the Florida Keys, has received the Association of Florida Colleges’ 2020 Career and Professional Employee of the Year award.
Gaspari was selected from dozens of nominated employees from the 28 state colleges in Florida.
Hired by CFK in 2012, Gaspari first served as an instructor in the diving business and technology program for four years. In her current position, she assists the dean with the operational oversight of five academic programs in the marine science and technology division. She collaborates with full-time faculty and supervises adjunct faculty, dive facilities management, boat crews and student lab assistants. She is also responsible for CFK’s fleet of vessels and the administration of their operation.
Additionally, Gaspari has played a key role in the establishment and growth of CFK’s Summer Adventure Camps program, which serves almost 300 children each summer.
Gaspari holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and a master’s degree in career and technical education. She is a Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) course director and specialty instructor trainer, a Diver’s Alert Network (DAN) diving emergency management provider instructor trainer and an emergency first response instructor trainer.
“I believe that individuals are only as good as the team they work with,” Gaspari said. “I am fortunate to work with a team of hard-working, student-centric, dedicated and passionate people. We are a team, at a small school, that accomplishes such big things.”