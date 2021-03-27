Key West resident Elizabeth Miller will become the new chief financial officer of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys on May 17.
A certified public accountant, Miller comes to CFFK having served as senior vice president and controller of Spottswood Companies and has more than 20 years of experience in financial management and accounting.
As the foundation’s new CFO, she will be responsible for managing all aspects of CFFK’s finances, including budgeting, reporting, accounting, overseeing adherence to investment and financial policies, and compliance. Additionally, she will be cultivating relationships with and providing support to current and prospective fund holders at the foundation, including individuals and families, nonprofit leaders and board members. The foundation manages over 150 funds.
Miller replaces CFO Mark Songer, who is retiring in June after six years of service.
“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, the opportunity to augment our team with such a knowledgeable financial professional will help us take the Community Foundation to the next level,” said Jennifer McComb, CFFK’s president and CEO. “As our first-ever full-time CFO, Liz will make a difference in the Florida Keys indefinitely as we increase our assets under management to ensure a future of strong grant-making to nonprofits.”
The foundation connects people, resources and needs through philanthropy and works with donors to grant and invest more than $1 million annually to nonprofits throughout the Keys.
Miller has also worked for Keys Energy Services in Key West and Turner Broadcasting Systems in Atlanta. She has a master’s of business administration degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Florida. She has worked with Take Stock in Children and the Southernmost Homeless Assistance League and also served on the advisory board for the Florida Keys Council of the Arts and volunteered with Reef Relief.