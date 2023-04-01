Haddock

DRC research specialist Abigail Haddock receives a first-place award in research advancements at the 2023 IMATA/ABMA conference.

 Photo provided

Dolphin Research Center specialist Abigail Haddock received a first-place award in research advancements at the 2023 International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association/Animal Behavior Management Alliance joint conference earlier this month.

The award was in recognition of her work on a research paper about anthropogenic noise published on Jan. 12, 2023, in Current Biology. DRC collaborated with Pernille Sorensen and Stephanie King from University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences in a research study showing that dolphins working collaboratively are less successful in the presence of sound generated by humans.

Tags

Recommended for you