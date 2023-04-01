Dolphin Research Center specialist Abigail Haddock received a first-place award in research advancements at the 2023 International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association/Animal Behavior Management Alliance joint conference earlier this month.
The award was in recognition of her work on a research paper about anthropogenic noise published on Jan. 12, 2023, in Current Biology. DRC collaborated with Pernille Sorensen and Stephanie King from University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences in a research study showing that dolphins working collaboratively are less successful in the presence of sound generated by humans.
“We show that human-made noise directly affects the success of animals working together,” King explained. “If noise makes groups of wild animals less efficient at performing cooperative actions, such as cooperative foraging, then this could have important negative consequences for individual health, and ultimately population health.”
Along with Haddock’s presentation on the anthropogenic noise study, DRC research coordinator Sarah Brignac presented a paper on trainer interaction improving the wellbeing of isolated animals published in the Journal of Zoological and Biological Gardens.
Founded in 1984, Dolphin Research Center is located on Grassy Key.