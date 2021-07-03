Keys Energy Services’ 25th annual Energy Conservation Calendar is now available.
Customers can pick up a free copy of the calendar at KEYS’ Service Building at 1001 James St. in Key West, while supplies last. Additionally, an electronic copy of the calendar is available for download on the KeysEnergy.com homepage.
KEYS’ calendar follows the local school academic year and highlights energy conservation practices using the art of elementary school students. This year’s cover was designed by Charlotte Gehin, a second-grader at Sigsbee Elementary School.
Calendars have been distributed to all elementary schools within KEYS’ service area and will be given to students during “Meet the Teacher” day prior to the start of classes.
KEYS’ Energy Conservation calendar has received numerous awards over the years, including the Bronze Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America for its innovative presentation and content.