Barbary Beach House Key West has announced the appointment of Edward Sheets as executive chef at the recently opened property overlooking Smathers Beach at 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd.
Sheets will direct all culinary operations, guiding teams and directing menus, staff and meal preparation at both Drifter’s Cove Restaurant and Shipwrecker’s Poolside Bar.
“Ed has an impressive background in culinary arts, which is a great pairing with our passion for providing exceptional cuisine and exemplary service,” said General Manager Milos Davidovic. “His extensive training and experience will make Ed a tremendous asset.”
Working for more than two decades in the restaurant industry, Sheets was most recently culinary director of Live in the Vineyard Entertainment Group in Napa, California, where he coordinated all culinary aspects for various festivals, working with multiple wineries, restaurants and chefs to execute high-profile food events. Prior to this, Sheets was event chef for the Hotel Villagio in northern California and executive chef for the Wild River Grille in Reno, Nevada. He has also held a teaching position with Johnson & Wales University, as well as other sous chef and kitchen manager titles. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where he earned his degree in culinary nutrition.
A 184-room property, Barbary Beach House Key West offers two options for dining. Drifter’s Cove Restaurant features an open setting with floor-to-ceiling windows next to a tropically landscaped courtyard and lagoon-styled pool area, allowing for all-day alfresco dining on the veranda as well. Menu options range from Greek yogurt parfaits and Caribbean French toast for breakfast, to lobster quesadillas, fish tacos, grilled vegetable gazpacho and seared ribeye for lunch and dinner.
Outdoors, the coastal Shipwrecker’s Poolside Bar serves up a variety of cocktails and other drinks, as well as lunch, dinner, and dessert.
For information, visit BarbaryBeachHouseKeyWest.com.