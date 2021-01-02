Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Executive Director Emeritus Jack Niedbalski is retiring after leading the home-building affiliate for 10 years. Lindsay Fast was tapped last June to replace Niedbalski by the nonprofit group’s board of directors.
Under Niedbalski’s leadership, the Upper Keys affiliate built 11 affordable housing homes and has undertaken a 16-unit development nearing completion in Islamorada.
Fast was the affiliate’s crisis manager and compliance officer before transitioning into the executive director’s role. Fast, who lives in Islamorada with her husband and daughter, received a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Miami. She previously served as tourism director for the town of Surfside, Fla., and trade marketing manager for Club Med North America.
“We are very appreciative of the leadership provided by Jack and are extremely pleased to have been able to recruit someone with the experience, enthusiasm and commitment to the Habitat mission that Lindsay brings to the affiliate” according to Dirk Smits, Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys president and chairman of the board.