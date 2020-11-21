Stan Webb was thanked recently for his 30 years of service to Monroe County Fire Rescue.
“Stan pays attention to details and with his institutional knowledge, he is a huge asset to Monroe County,” Battalion Chief Cab Bentley said. “He cares about the citizens he serves, his coworkers and the county. A big congratulations to him.”
In 1990, Webb was hired by Monroe County Fire Rescue as a paramedic after working for an ambulance company in Miami. In 1999, he was promoted to firefighter/paramedic after completing Monroe County’s Firefighter Minimum Standards Program and served the Lower Keys community. In 2013, after receiving his Airport Rescue Firefighter certification, he has been protecting travelers at Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 7 at Key West International Airport.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve our community and travelers as a firefighter/paramedic with Monroe County Fire Rescue for the past 30 years,” Webb said. “I’ve had a lot of adventures and met a lot of people along the way and I’ll cherish all of these memories.”