First State Bank of the Florida Keys recently congratulated Lorry Somers, loan administrative assistant, on her 10th year with the bank.
Somers joined First State Bank in 2011. She is an avid volunteer at numerous community events, especially those benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter.
“Lorry’s commitment and dedication to her work and fellow co-workers has made her a valued part of our team for the past decade,” said Gary Carney, First State Bank executive vice president/chief credit officer. “We look forward to her continued longevity within our organization.”