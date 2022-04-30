The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority recently honored three employees for their 10 years of service to the water utility.

Aaron Anker began working for FKAA on April 1, 2012, as a distribution system operator and currently holds the garage mechanic position.

Mairim Perez was hired as a records clerk on April 11, 2012, and is now a billing specialist.

Journeyman electrician Silvio Jarquin began his career with FKAA on April 9, 2012.