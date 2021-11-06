Two employees

Jeffrey Roberts, left, and Ryan Arnette were recently honored for their years of service to the FKAA.

 Photos provided

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority recently honored two employees for their years of service to the organization.

Jeffrey Roberts marked 25 years of employment. He began his career on Oct. 2, 1996, as a pipe fitter with the Upper Keys and now is a distribution system operator.

Ryan Arnette marked 15 years of employment. He began his career on Oct. 16, 2006, as a pipe fitter with the Upper Keys and also is a distribution system operator.