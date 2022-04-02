Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority recently honored three employees.

Sue Reich, who is retiring, was recognized for her years of service. She began her career with FKAA in 1994 and is customer service area manager.

Matthew Mansueto was selected as Employee of the Quarter as well as Employee of the Year 2021. He is a customer service field representative in Tavernier.

Tara Davila was recognized for her 30 years of service. She began her career with FKAA on March 16, 1992, and is the benefits and risk manager.