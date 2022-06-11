From left, Neda Jackson, Kelly Roberts, Community Foundation CEO Jennifer McComb, Tami Dannacker, David Wolkowsky’s grand nephew Joe Lipsky, Elizabeth Ford, Gary Hernandez, Nora Laubenstein, Dina Kinnune, Lauren Albury, Community Foundation board members Rosi Ware and Dr. Susanne Woods, and Principal Dr. Larry Schmiegel.
Nine Key West High School teachers have been awarded a total of $65,000 through the David Wolkowsky 2022 Teachers of Merit Awards. The awards have been given annually by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys for more than 20 years on behalf of late Key West philanthropist and businessman David Wolkowsky. The recipients are selected by the school administration.
The 2022 Teacher of the Year, Elizabeth Ford, received $25,000.
Eight other Teachers of Merit each received $5,000: Jennifer Bassett, Student Services; Tami Dannacker, Exceptional Student Education; Shannon Duffy, science; Gary Hernandez, humanities; Neda Jackson, math; Dina Kinnune, reading; Nora Laubenstein, social studies; and Kelly Roberts, English.
“On behalf of the entire Key West High School family, I would like to thank the David Wolkowsky Teachers of Merit Awards Fund. Our deserving awardees all demonstrated a strong commitment to re-engaging all students this school year as we returned from virtual learning. Their collective effort allowed us to significantly reduce the number of at-risk students while increasing our graduation rate,” said Key West High School Principal Larry Schmiegel.
In addition to the Wolkowsky Awards, Lauren Albury received $1,000 as the 2022 recipient of the annual Harry and Linda Bryant Award. Albury was selected for her leadership in bringing back the school’s fashion design program and for producing a successful fashion show. Her students will be helping her design and create her own wedding dress.