The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is awarding grants totaling $307,570 to 48 local nonprofits for collaborative projects that will directly benefit Keys residents, communities and environment.
“The foundation is increasing our impact by increasing the dollars we grant out to the community,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
This year’s awards are nearly $100,000 more the $215,266 granted to 35 organizations in 2021. The foundation has more than doubled the $144,500 it granted to 27 organizations in 2020 through the annual competitive process.
The foundation grants over $1.5 million a year in total but most of the funding is restricted to specific nonprofits based on the wishes of individual donors, McComb said.
The foundation’s grants committee, comprised of board and community members, scored the 2022 “Collaborating in Paradise for Good” requests from 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits and school programs and selected the proposals for funding. Eligible applications were required to include a collaboration with another nonprofit or service-based organization.
This year’s annual competitive grants were funded by donors representing the Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam Fund, the Ron and Joyce Burd Fund, the Michael Dively Social Justice and Diversity Fund, the Driftwood Fund, the Beverly and Bill Goldner Charitable Fund, the Brian and Maureen Harrison Fund, the Landau Family Fund of the Upper Keys, the William Monroe Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta and the Jack M. Paul Fund. Permanent legacy funds that contribute to the grants program every year are the Emily Boyd Lowe Music Fund, the Jack Baron Visual Grant Fund, the Florence Fox-Loeb Key West Music and Theatre Arts Endowment and the William C. Euler Jr. and Andrew F. Oates Jr. Fund.