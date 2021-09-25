From left, Autism Society of the Keys Executive Director Jill Campbell, Marathon High School teacher Ryana Gonzalez and assistant principals Christina Rodrigues and Liz Logan, and Community Foundation of the Florida Keys’ Middle Keys advisors Sarah Adams and Lavarski Smith.
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys recently granted $10,000 to the Autism Society of the Keys to provide sensory boxes for local schools and childcare centers to help teachers and caregivers better serve children with autism.
“Teachers and staff receive training on how to use the sensory box. Each black toolbox contains hand-picked items like a pair of headphones, a dry erase board, a timer and a weighted puppy, all of which will help establish a rapport with children on the autism spectrum when experiencing sensory overload,” said Jill Campbell, founder and executive director of the Autism Society of the Keys.
Campbell said the project started last year when Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg asked for help creating a box that officers could have in their police cars, that would contain specific items to help when they encounter children or adults with disabilities, specifically autism.
Through the efforts of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and other donors, sensory boxes are available countywide at each location of Monroe County Fire Rescue, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Fire Department and Key West Police Department, as well as in first responders’ vehicles, including ambulances and school resource officers’ vehicles.