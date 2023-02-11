The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has hired Elizabeth Brown to serve as vice president for philanthropy.
The new full-time employee will be based in Islamorada, a historic achievement for the foundation, which has operated from Key West for 27 years as of May 1.
Brown has more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and consulting. She most recently served as a deputy director of advancement for the Smithsonian Institution. She has a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University and bachelor’s degrees in industrial and systems engineering and Spanish from Auburn University. She holds a Sunshine Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the Florida Association of Nonprofits and is participating in the National Community Foundation Boot Camp.
As vice president of philanthropy, Brown represents the foundation’s initiatives countywide and will work with donors countywide. Being geographically based in the Upper Keys, she will be the foundation’s full-time representative for donors and nonprofits from Marathon to Key Largo and will be the liaison to the foundation’s Upper and Middle Keys Advisory Councils.
“This is a long-time wish that has come to fruition. A full-time professional dedicated to serving the Middle and Upper Keys is critical to achieving our goal of being an organization that is truly Keys-wide,” said Jennifer McComb, Community Foundation president and CEO.