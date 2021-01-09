First State Bank of the Florida Keys recently congratulated Karen Goodwin, vice president/corporate services manager, on her fifth year with the bank.
Goodwin joined First State in 2015 with more than 10 years of Keys banking experience. She began her banking career in 2003 and held positions ranging from customer service representative to branch manager.
Goodwin holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida, a Branch Managers Certification from the Florida Bankers Association, and is a graduate of FBA’s Supervisors Academy.
“Karen’s professional background and strong banking knowledge have made her an integral asset of our First State Bank team,” said Karen Sharp, First State Bank of the Florida Keys president and CEO. “We wish her continued success in the years to come.”