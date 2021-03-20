Chief Marine Group recently purchased Smuggler’s Cove Marina and its adjacent property at Mile Marker 85 in Islamorada.
The location is positioned next to the Snake Creek drawbridge, where the Atlantic Ocean and Florida Bay are connected through the deep-water creek. CMG and its partners plan to develop a waterfront destination featuring marina fuel, boat sales, marine services, nightly accommodations and dining options.
A South Florida investment team is behind the development, while Tommy Hofstetter and Gabriel Pacheco, both Upper Keys residents, will locally manage the project and future operations.
“Building the right team of people who are equally passionate in the boating world and want to make an impact, not only in the marine industry, but also committed to the community, is very rare,” Hofstetter said.
The group is in the initial design phase, working with local architects, contractors and consultants to rebuild the infrastructure and improve the functionality of the property.
“We are eager to bring this piece of paradise back to life for all to enjoy and give the community and visitors a full-service on the water destination,” Pacheco said.
For information, visit http://www.chiefmarinegroup.com or email info@chiefmarinegroup.com.