Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys’ newest project, “Keys Heights,” will bring four new affordable housing units to Islamorada by the end of the year.
Keys Heights, located at Mile Marker 89, bayside, consists of three standalone elevated buildings, one of which is an upstairs/downstairs duplex. Each unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“Once again, our long-time partner CBT Construction is acting as general contractor and project manager for us for these top-quality, hurricane-rated affordable housing units,” states Lindsay Fast, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys. “We look forward to the selection of four new partner families to work with us on the completion of their homes.”
Habitat works in partnership with people in need to build affordable housing. The houses then are sold to those who qualify at no profit and with no interest charged. Applicants who live or work in Monroe County are evaluated, and prospective homeowners are selected based on three criteria: housing need, ability to pay and willingness to partner. The partnership begins months in advance of moving in and includes putting in 250 to 350 hours of sweat equity. The ability to pay criteria includes a minimum credit score, income and other financial factors. Upon completion of construction, homeowners enter into a long-term 0% interest mortgage with their amount payment based upon what they can afford to pay.
Applications are currently be accepted for ownership of the four units at Keys Heights. Visit habitatupperkeys.org/home-ownership for more information and an application form.