Havana Cabana at Key West has announced the appointment of Kevin Harkin as director of food and beverage at the Cuban-themed hotel located at 3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Harkin will direct culinary operations, staff and preparation at both the Floridita Food Truck and Mojitos Pool Bar.
“Over his nearly two decades of culinary experience, Kevin has developed a well-earned reputation for excellence,” General Manager Milos Davidovic said. “His creative flair and innovative approach will make him an invaluable member of our executive team.”
Having spent the majority of his restaurant tenure in Chicago, Harkin was most recently executive chef and beverage director with Hotel Chicago, a luxury resort in the heart of downtown. Prior to that, he was director of food and beverage for IHG’s Crowne Plaza West Loop, where he developed the cuisine for Dine Restaurant and MetroKlub, the only downtown certified Kosher restaurant in Chicago. Harkin has had the honor of cooking at the Green City Market BBQ, Kendall Jackson Tomato Fest in Napa, Field Museum’s Culinary Showcase, and the launch party for Google Chicago. He is a graduate of Kendell College (Chicago), where he earned his degree in culinary arts.
