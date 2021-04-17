Arianna Nesbitt, CEO of Keys Healthy Start Coalition, was recently recognized by Health Foundation of South Florida as a “2021 Inspiring Woman of Health.”
The foundation celebrated 20 South Florida women who have worked across industries and sectors to help ensure their community members have an opportunity to live a healthy life.
The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition unites people and resources to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women, children and their families in Monroe County.
Nesbitt “is a woman who talks the talk and walks the walk. Not only does she lead an organization that works with pregnant women and families with young children to keep young kids in Monroe County healthy and safe, she’s also an advocate for maternal and child health, especially the underserved — and she’s a foster mom,” according to the foundation.
Nesbitt said, “From the strength of the midwives who originally delivered babies in our community to the tenacity of those women who gave birth to our coalition, I am one in a long line of passionate women who believe that health and well-being are the birthright of all. This, coupled with the strength and resilience of the women and families I serve, steels my resolve to continue this work.”
For more information about programs at Keys Healthy Start Coalition, visit KeysHealthyStart.org or call 305-293-8424