The Lower Keys Medical Center recognized its 2021 employee award recipients on Feb. 9.
Holly Boyer, patient concierge, was named the 2021 Employee of the Year. CEO David Clay read comments from Boyer’s colleagues, who recognized her for her composure, critical thinking skills, and daily care and compassion as she welcomes patients, guests and staff entering the facility.
Sean Dillon, RN, Surgical Services, received the 2021 Nursing Excellence Award.
Zuki Figueroa, certified medical assistant, Keys Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology, received the 2021 Keys Medical Group Excellence Award.
Yodis Fuentes Flores, nursing assistant, Emergency Services, was presented with the 2021 Clinical (Non-nursing) Excellence Award.
Tara Lowson, registrar, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Rehabilitation Department, was recognized with the 2021 Non-Clinical Excellence Award.
Eddie Bushey, Human Resources Business Partner, received the 2021 Frank Houtman Award, named in honor of a long-serving volunteer at the hospital who wanted to give back to patients and employees as a tribute to his late wife.
Angelina Ashler, RN, director of the Intensive Care Unit and patient experience champion, was honored as the 2021 Clinical Manager of the Year.
Lisa Noss, director of Human Resources, was named the 2021 Non-Clinical Manager of the Year.