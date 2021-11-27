The American College of Cardiology has recognized Lower Keys Medical Center for demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Lower Keys Medical Center was again awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation in November 2021 based on an onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
“Lower Keys Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the lower Florida Keys with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Lower Keys Medical Center with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
David Clay, CEO, Lower Keys Medical Center, said, “Chest Pain Center accreditation is an important part of our overall focus on providing necessary cardiac care close to home for members of our community.”