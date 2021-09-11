Lower Keys Medical Center has been recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines–Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.”
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive treatment according to nationally-recognized, research-based guidelines.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
“Lower Keys Medical Center is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival during and after a stroke,” said David Clay, CEO. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”
Lower Keys Medical Center is also accredited by The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.