The Lower Keys Medical Center recent recognized 2022 staff award winners.
Ayberk Ozger, senior system analyst, was named the Employee of the Year. Ozger was recognized for successfully managing the conversion of the hospital’s phone system and creating educational videos to help colleagues get familiar with the new system.
Jolene Evans, director of Women’s Services, was the recipient of the Frank Houtman Award, named in honor of a long-serving hospital volunteer who was known to say, “I look for people who shine.” She was presented the award for her volunteerism with several organizations, including Lower Keys Women’s Club, Peacock House, Max’s Angels, One Athletics, Big Pine Academy PTO and Wesley House Family Services. In 2022, she also spearheaded efforts to design and create Lower Keys Medical Center float in the Key West Holiday Parade.
Audra Brock, director of pharmacy, was named the Clinical Director of the Year, for her leadership, planning, communication, calm demeanor, approachable personality, positivity and professionalism.
Elizabeth Hume, chief quality officer, was named the Nonclinical Director of the Year, with colleagues noting her strong sense of teamwork between departments and her ability to drive positive change in patient outcomes. She is involved in, or leads, many teams in the hospital, including Quality Improvement Council, Peer Review Committee, Emergency/Trauma/Disaster/Critical Care Committee, Environment of Care Committee, Safety Function Team, HazMat Function Team, Infection Control Committee, OB/GYN/Peds Committee, Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, Psychiatry Committee, Radiation Safety Committee, Surgical Committee and the Tumor Board.