Volunteers provide valuable services to their communities and share the great reward of helping others. During National Volunteer Week, April 18 through 24, the Mariners Hospital team recognized volunteer Kathleen Violette.
For the past 12 years, Violette has spent more than 5,000 hours helping patients, family members, guests and staff at the Tavernier hospital. She has worked as a greeter in Outpatient Services and as volunteer coordinator, directing other volunteers and conducting interviews. She currently volunteers from home, helping Molly Vlach, MSN, R.N., CIC, Infection Control manager at Mariners Hospital, with hand hygiene computer entry.
“Kathleen is dependable, trustworthy and compassionate,” Vlach said. “She is an asset to the hospital, and we are lucky to have her as a volunteer.”
As a retired nurse, Violette knew that helping people would always be with her. When she and her husband moved to the Keys, one of the first things she did was visit Mariners Hospital.
“I knew from the first day I visited that Mariners was going to like second home,” Violette said. “The atmosphere is one where everyone cares for one another, and it truly feels like family.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mariners Hospital has several volunteers who remain active and help with various tasks throughout the hospital.