Check presentation

From left, Meghan Richardson (Habitat), Kay Adams, Chris Todd Young (Habitat), Peggy Meeks, Lynne Kaminski, Judy Copeland and Erin Arnett (Habitat).

 Provided photo

Marathon’s Jolly Roger RV Resort could not hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser due to COVID-19 but put together a socially distanced Valentine’s Day benefit that raised $4,610 for Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys.

The money will be used to by the nonprofit home-building organization to purchase flooring needed for one full interior rebuild of a home destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

To learn more about Jolly Roger RV Resort visit www.jrtp.com or call 305-289-0404. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys, contact Executive Director Chris Todd Young at 305-743-9828, ext. 1, or email execdirector@habitatmiddlekeys.org.