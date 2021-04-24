Ana Kerr has been named Keys Energy Services’ Outstanding Employee of the Second Quarter for 2021.
Kerr has worked for the utility for more than 16 years and currently serves as the courier within the human resources and communications department. In her current post she is responsible for providing courier, mail and other miscellaneous services for KEYS.
In recalling her favorite thing about KEYS, Kerr said, “Employees treat me with respect and many affectionately call me ‘Mama Cayo Hueso.’”
Kerr was born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and moved to Key West in 1967, where she and husband John later raised son Emmanuel. In her spare time Kerr enjoys spending time with her family.
A KEYS committee selects an employee four times a year for this award. Employees are considered for the award after being nominated by their peers. Final selection is based on several factors, which include attendance, attitude, efficiency, initiative and job performance.