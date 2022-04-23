Engel & Völkers Islamorada recently announced a record-breaking sale of 536 Ocean Cay Drive by K. Shylon “Shy” Martin. According to the Florida Keys MLS, the $4.25 million transaction set a new sales record as the most expensive canal-front home in Key Largo, totaling $962 per square foot. Martin represented both buyer and seller.
The property is located on a corner lot in Ocean Cay Estates. The home features distinct architectural design elements and amenities synonymous with the Florida Keys. The home’s 4,420 square feet of living space is spread across three levels, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, a travertine tile deck features a large swimming pool, built-in hot tub and chickee hut seating area. The property is equipped with a private boat slip complete with a lift, 105 feet of deep water dockage and direct ocean access.
“This sale is equal parts indicative of the current market climate, a testament to Shy’s skill and the prowess of Engel & Völkers global reach,” said John Gallant, license partner of Engel & Völkers Islamorada. “Her relentless pursuit of perfection is a shining example of how a luxury home should be presented to the marketplace, and the bespoke service our clients receive.”
The average value of homes in Key Largo has risen nearly 40% over the past year to $971,139, according to Engel & Völkers Islamorada.