FMPA elected officers, from left, Board and Executive Committee Treasurer Allen Putnam, Board and Executive Committee Vice Chair Lynne Tejeda, Executive Committee Chair Howard Mckinnon, Board Chair Barbara Quiñones, Executive Committee Chair Larry Metton.

 Photo provided

Lynne Tejeda, general manager and CEO of Keys Energy Services, was re-elected vice chair of the Florida Municipal Power Agency board of directors and executive committee.

Managers and public officials from public power utilities throughout Florida elected five officers to lead a statewide wholesale power agency in 2022-23. Elections took place at a public meeting in Palm Beach.