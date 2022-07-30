FMPA elected officers, from left, Board and Executive Committee Treasurer Allen Putnam, Board and Executive Committee Vice Chair Lynne Tejeda, Executive Committee Chair Howard Mckinnon, Board Chair Barbara Quiñones, Executive Committee Chair Larry Metton.
Lynne Tejeda, general manager and CEO of Keys Energy Services, was re-elected vice chair of the Florida Municipal Power Agency board of directors and executive committee.
Managers and public officials from public power utilities throughout Florida elected five officers to lead a statewide wholesale power agency in 2022-23. Elections took place at a public meeting in Palm Beach.
FMPA’s board makes policy decisions for the power supply projects of FMPA, except the All-Requirements Project. Each of FMPA’s 31 members appoints one representative to the board. A nominating committee recommends a slate of officers, and officers are elected by popular vote of the members.
Tejeda was first elected to fill an unexpired term as vice chair of the executive committee in December 2014. Tejeda has served on the executive committee since 2005.
FMPA’s executive committee includes one appointed representative from each member of FMPA’s All-Requirements Project. The committee governs and manages the business affairs of the All-Requirements Project.
FMPA’s All-Requirements Project provides all the wholesale power needs of 13 Florida cities, including Bushnell, Clewiston, Fort Meade, Fort Pierce, Green Cove Springs, Havana, Jacksonville Beach, Key West, Kissimmee, Leesburg, Newberry, Ocala and Starke.
