Keys Energy Services recently received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report, or CAFR.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of over 20,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.