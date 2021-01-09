Keys Energy Services’ Dan Sabino celebrated his 15th anniversary with the utility on Jan. 3.
Sabino is the director of Engineering & Control. In his current role he is responsible for overseeing engineering services, which includes the design and maintenance of the utility’s electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure and control systems, as well as the control center, which is staffed 24 hours a day to monitor the utility’s electrical grid and dispatch KEYS’ personnel for trouble calls.