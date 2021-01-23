George Castellon has been named Keys Energy Services’ Outstanding Employee of the First Quarter for 2021.
Castellon has worked for the utility for more than 17 years and currently serves as a line supervisor within the Transmission & Distribution department. In his current post, he is responsible for overseeing crews and managing the day-to-day operations of the Line section.
In recalling his favorite thing about KEYS, Castellon said, “when the community is in need, we are here for each other.” He added that the most rewarding part of his job is “having the ability to make a difference.”
Castellon was born and raised in the Florida Keys, and he and wife Arlene have raised their three children here. In his spare time, Castellon enjoys being out on the water and enjoying time with family and friends.
Employees are considered for the award after being nominated by their peers. Final selection is based on several factors, which include attendance, attitude, efficiency, initiative and job performance.