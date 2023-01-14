Keys Energy Services was one of 25 Florida public power utilities recently recognized by the Florida Municipal Electric Association with a Restoring Communities Award.
The award recognizes public power utilities that have either provided aid following significant weather events to fellow public power communities in need, or provided exemplary service to their own community following significant emergency events.
During Hurricane Ian, KEYS’ crews were able to mobilize and restore power in a timely manner due to robust tree trimming and storm hardening efforts. KEYS also mobilized six linemen to assist with post-Hurricane Nicole power restoration efforts in Fort Pierce, Florida. KEYS’ crew assisted personnel from other regional utilities and contractors with regional power restoration in the aftermath of the storm.
“We are proud to answer the call to serve our fellow public power companies when needed and are extremely grateful to those who have come to our aid in the past,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS general manager and CEO. “Being part of this national network of support is one of the unique benefits of public power. It is all about community — our community here locally and the other communities across the country who are all part of the public power system.”
Mutual aid agreements enable electric utilities to call on each other for skilled emergency workers and supplies. Public power utilities across the country benefit from the strong network of mutual assistance partners through the American Public Power Association. These connections have created a reliable system where member utilities both request and offer assistance when there’s a need. FMEA serves as the mutual aid coordinator for Florida’s 33 public power utilities.