The Florida Municipal Electric Association recently recognized Keys Energy Services with a “Restoring Communities Award” for its efforts to restore power to the residents of Lafayette, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
KEYS was among 13 Florida municipal electric utilities honored for either providing or receiving mutual aid to help expedite the restoration of power to customers following significant weather events, or other emergency situations, in and out of the state.
“The utilities recognized with the Restoring Communities Award have done just that. They have stood by their neighbor during times of crisis,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA executive director. “While so much of 2020 was draped with uncertainty, restoring power as quickly and safely as possible helped to restore a sense of normalcy when people needed it most.”
Lynne Tejeda, KEYS’ general manager and CEO, “We’re honored to be recognized with the Restoring Communities Award. Our personnel have a passion for their work and in helping others. We’re very thankful for the relationships and commitment displayed within the public power community and look forward to continuing to show up for others when needed,.”
Public power utilities can call on each other for emergency workers and supplies through mutual aid agreements. These connections help create a reliable system where member utilities both request and offer assistance, coordinated through FMEA. Mutual aid agreements are also in place with electric cooperatives and Florida’s investor-owned utilities in order to draw upon additional resources.